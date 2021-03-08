FORSCOM Best Warrior Competition 2021 Land Navigation

U.S. Army Sgt. Brandon Brantley, a noncommissioned officer assigned to U.S. Army Central, fills out his information on the grid location key in preparation of the Day/Night Land Navigation event of the 2021 Forces Command Best Warrior Competition at Fort Riley, KS., Aug. 3, 2021. The Best Warrior Competition reinforces basic fundamental Soldier skills (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Brandon Bruer, 19th Public Affairs Detachment)

