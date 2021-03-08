FORSCOM Best Warrior Competition 2021 Land Navigation

CW1 Miguel Pasana, the officer in charge of the 2021 Forces Command Best Warrior Competition's Day/Night Land Navigation course, gives the competitors instructions and a safety brief, Fort Riley, KS., Aug. 3, 2021. The Army is the best trained, best equipped and most skilled fighting force in the world. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Brandon Bruer, 19th Public Affairs Detachment)

