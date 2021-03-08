Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    FORSCOM Best Warrior Competition 2021 Land Navigation [Image 1 of 3]

    FORSCOM Best Warrior Competition 2021 Land Navigation

    FORT RILEY, KS, UNITED STATES

    08.03.2021

    Photo by Spc. Brandon Bruer 

    1st Infantry Division

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Logan Engle, a noncommissioned officer assigned to Security Force Assistance Command, loads his gear and prepares for the Day/Night Land Navigation event of the 2021 Forces Command Best Warrior Competition at Fort Riley, KS., Aug. 3, 2021. The Army is the best trained, best equipped and most skilled fighting force in the world. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Brandon Bruer, 19th Public Affairs Detachment)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.03.2021
    Date Posted: 08.04.2021 10:11
    Photo ID: 6765344
    VIRIN: 210803-A-SJ062-161
    Resolution: 5650x3767
    Size: 2.84 MB
    Location: FORT RILEY, KS, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FORSCOM Best Warrior Competition 2021 Land Navigation [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Brandon Bruer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    FORSCOM Best Warrior Competition 2021 Land Navigation
    FORSCOM Best Warrior Competition 2021 Land Navigation
    FORSCOM Best Warrior Competition 2021 Land Navigation

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Best Warrior Competition
    Warriors
    Army Strong
    U.S. Army
    Fort Riley
    FORSCOMBWC21

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT