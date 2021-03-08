FORSCOM Best Warrior Competition 2021 Land Navigation

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Logan Engle, a noncommissioned officer assigned to Security Force Assistance Command, loads his gear and prepares for the Day/Night Land Navigation event of the 2021 Forces Command Best Warrior Competition at Fort Riley, KS., Aug. 3, 2021. The Army is the best trained, best equipped and most skilled fighting force in the world. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Brandon Bruer, 19th Public Affairs Detachment)

