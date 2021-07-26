Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    103rd develops future tactical airlift operations at Sentry Storm 2021 [Image 4 of 4]

    103rd develops future tactical airlift operations at Sentry Storm 2021

    CAMP BRANCH, WV, UNITED STATES

    07.26.2021

    103rd Airlift Wing, Public Affairs, Bradley Air National Guard Base

    A 103rd Airlift Wing C-130H Hercules aircraft performs a Low Cost Low Altitude airdrop during Exercise Sentry Storm 2021 at Camp Branch, West Virginia, July 20, 2021. Sentry Storm is a joint training environment enabling participants to exercise their skills to prevail over near-peer competitors while applying Agile Combat Employment concepts. (Courtesy photo)

    Air National Guard
    C-130
    103rd Airlift Wing
    Connecticut National Guard
    Sentry Storm
    Tactical Airlift

