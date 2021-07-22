Senior Airman Samuel Stiger, 103rd Logistics Readiness Squadron air transportation specialist, prepares to load a cargo pallet onto a 143rd Airlift Wing C-130J Super Hercules during Exercise Sentry Storm 2021 at Camp Branch, West Virginia, July 22, 2021. Sentry Storm is a joint training environment enabling participants to exercise their skills to prevail over near-peer competitors while applying Agile Combat Employment concepts. (Courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.22.2021 Date Posted: 08.04.2021 08:34 Photo ID: 6765271 VIRIN: 210726-Z-DY403-002 Resolution: 2832x1888 Size: 1.51 MB Location: CAMP BRANCH, WV, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 103rd develops future tactical airlift operations at Sentry Storm 2021 [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.