U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Anthony Paladie, 52nd Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal team member, soars over a road gap at Mehring Trail Park in Mehring, Germany, July 23, 2021. Mehring Trail Park, located in the Eifel region, hosts bike enthusiasts from the area and contains different trails to choose from with differing experience and difficulty levels. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Chance Nardone)
|Date Taken:
|07.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2021 07:32
|Photo ID:
|6765234
|VIRIN:
|210716-F-VD855-1136
|Resolution:
|4911x3508
|Size:
|5.44 MB
|Location:
|MEHRING, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Airmen develop strong friendships through mountain biking [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Chanceler Nardone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Airmen develop strong friendships through mountain biking
LEAVE A COMMENT