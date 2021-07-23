(From left) U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Dylan Beck, 52nd Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal team member, Staff Sgt. Nathan Baker, 52nd Fighter Wing Airman Leadership School instructor, and Senior Airman Anthony Paladie, 52nd CES EOD team member, take a break at Mehring Trail Park, Germany, July 23, 2021. Spangdahlem Air Base has a cycling group where members plan trips and meet with one another on different trails around Germany. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Chance Nardone)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.23.2021 Date Posted: 08.04.2021 07:32 Photo ID: 6765236 VIRIN: 210716-F-VD855-1056 Resolution: 5622x4016 Size: 7.87 MB Location: MEHRING, RP, DE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Airmen develop strong friendships through mountain biking [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Chanceler Nardone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.