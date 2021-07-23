U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Nathan Baker, 52nd Fighter Wing Airman Leadership School instructor, launches off a ramp at Mehring Trail Park in Mehring, Germany, July 23, 2021. Baker raced Motocross before moving to Germany and decided to purchase a mountain bike in pursuit of a new hobby. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Chance Nardone)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.23.2021 Date Posted: 08.04.2021 07:32 Photo ID: 6765232 VIRIN: 210716-F-VD855-1078 Resolution: 5798x3865 Size: 4.76 MB Location: MEHRING, RP, DE Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Airmen develop strong friendships through mountain biking [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Chanceler Nardone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.