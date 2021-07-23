U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Nathan Baker, 52nd Fighter Wing Airman Leadership School instructor, launches off a ramp at Mehring Trail Park in Mehring, Germany, July 23, 2021. Baker raced Motocross before moving to Germany and decided to purchase a mountain bike in pursuit of a new hobby. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Chance Nardone)
|Date Taken:
|07.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2021 07:32
|Photo ID:
|6765232
|VIRIN:
|210716-F-VD855-1078
|Resolution:
|5798x3865
|Size:
|4.76 MB
|Location:
|MEHRING, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Airmen develop strong friendships through mountain biking [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Chanceler Nardone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Airmen develop strong friendships through mountain biking
