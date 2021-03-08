Commander Fleet Air Western Pacific Change of Command, Naval Air Facility Atsugi

210803-N-DM318-1033 NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (August 3, 2021) Capt Jeffrey P. Holzer delivers a speech during the Change of Command for Commander,Fleet Air Western Pacific at which Holzer was relieved by Capt Patrick E. Gendron onboard Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi, August 3, 2021. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ange Olivier Clement/Released)

by PO3 Ange-Olivier Clement