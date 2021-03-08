Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Commander Fleet Air Western Pacific Change of Command, Naval Air Facility Atsugi [Image 1 of 3]

    Commander Fleet Air Western Pacific Change of Command, Naval Air Facility Atsugi

    JAPAN

    08.03.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ange-Olivier Clement 

    Naval Air Facility Atsugi

    210803-N-DM318-1006 NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (August 03, 2021)Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi Color Guard stand at the ready ahead of a Change of Command for Commander, Fleet Air Western Pacific onboard (NAF) Atsugi, August 3, 2021. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ange Olivier Clement)

