    380th EMXS nondestructive inspection detects imperfections [Image 5 of 6]

    380th EMXS nondestructive inspection detects imperfections

    AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    08.02.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. JaoTorey Johnson 

    380th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Maverick Shuler, 380th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron nondestructive inspection specialist, places an oil sample into the Jet Oil Analysis Program unit at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, August 2, 2021. Shuler used the JOAP unit to determine the levels of different metals in the oil. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jao’Torey Johnson)

    Date Taken: 08.02.2021
    Date Posted: 08.04.2021 01:17
    Photo ID: 6764935
    VIRIN: 210802-F-VZ160-1005
    Resolution: 7706x5504
    Size: 25.52 MB
    Location: AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, AE
    Hometown: FRANKLIN, NC, US
    Hometown: GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 380th EMXS nondestructive inspection detects imperfections [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt JaoTorey Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    united arab emirates
    afcent
    380th expeditionary maintenance squadron
    Nondestructive inspection
    380 AEW
    al dhafra

