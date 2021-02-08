U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Maverick Shuler, 380th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron nondestructive inspection specialist, applies florescent penetrant to a metal object at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, August 2, 2021. The florescent penetrant allowed Shuler to better inspect the object for cracks, dents and imperfections. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jao’Torey Johnson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.02.2021 Date Posted: 08.04.2021 01:16 Photo ID: 6764932 VIRIN: 210802-F-VZ160-1001 Resolution: 8256x4644 Size: 24.97 MB Location: AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, AE Hometown: FRANKLIN, NC, US Hometown: GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 380th EMXS nondestructive inspection detects imperfections [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt JaoTorey Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.