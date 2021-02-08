380th EMXS nondestructive inspection detects imperfections

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Maverick Shuler, 380th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron nondestructive inspection specialist, pours jet oil into a cap to be tested at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, August 2, 2021. Shuler used the Jet Oil Analysis Program unit to determine the levels of different metals in the oil. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jao’Torey Johnson)

Date Taken: 08.02.2021 Date Posted: 08.04.2021 Location: AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, AE Hometown: FRANKLIN, NC, US Hometown: GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US