Environmental protection a top priority during Pacific Iron 21

U.S. Air Force Airmen disconnect fuel hoses taking care to ensure no excess fuel spills onto the ground at Tinian International Airport, Tinian, during Pacific Iron 2021, July 27, 2021. Environmental safety is a top priority for Airmen during PacIron 21. Pacific Iron 2021 is a Pacific Air Forces dynamic force employment operation to project forces into USINDOPACOM’s area of responsibility in support of the 2018 National Defense Strategy which called on the military to be a more lethal, adaptive, and resilient force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Benjamin Sutton)

