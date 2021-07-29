Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Environmental protection a top priority during Pacific Iron 21 [Image 4 of 4]

    Environmental protection a top priority during Pacific Iron 21

    NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS

    07.29.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Benjamin Sutton 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen disconnect fuel hoses taking care to ensure no excess fuel spills onto the ground at Tinian International Airport, Tinian, during Pacific Iron 2021, July 27, 2021. Environmental safety is a top priority for Airmen during PacIron 21. Pacific Iron 2021 is a Pacific Air Forces dynamic force employment operation to project forces into USINDOPACOM’s area of responsibility in support of the 2018 National Defense Strategy which called on the military to be a more lethal, adaptive, and resilient force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Benjamin Sutton)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2021
    Date Posted: 08.03.2021 23:25
    Photo ID: 6764807
    VIRIN: 210729-F-YJ424-1018
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 4.29 MB
    Location: MP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Environmental protection a top priority during Pacific Iron 21 [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Benjamin Sutton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Environmental protection a top priority during Pacific Iron 21
    Environmental protection a top priority during Pacific Iron 21
    Environmental protection a top priority during Pacific Iron 21
    Environmental protection a top priority during Pacific Iron 21

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Environmental protection a top priority during Pacific Iron 21

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Deterrence
    Readiness
    366th Fighter Wing
    DFE
    INDOPACOM
    PacificIron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT