United States Department of Agriculture biological science technician and K-9 handler Emily Selberg and K-9, Toby, inspect cargo at the Tinian International Airport, Tinian, July 21, 2021. Selberg and Toby have worked alongside service members throughout Pacific Iron 2021 ensuring aircraft and cargo arriving to Tinian are free from potential invasive species as the ecosystem on Tinian boasts vibrant plant and some animal life found nowhere else on Earth. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Benjamin Sutton)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.21.2021 Date Posted: 08.03.2021 23:31 Photo ID: 6764798 VIRIN: 210721-F-YJ424-1026 Resolution: 4569x6912 Size: 1.91 MB Location: MP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Environmental protection a top priority during Pacific Iron 21 [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Benjamin Sutton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.