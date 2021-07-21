Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Environmental protection a top priority during Pacific Iron 21 [Image 3 of 4]

    Environmental protection a top priority during Pacific Iron 21

    NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS

    07.21.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Benjamin Sutton 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    United States Department of Agriculture biological science technician and K-9 handler Emily Selberg and K-9, Toby, inspect cargo at the Tinian International Airport, Tinian, July 21, 2021. Selberg and Toby have worked alongside service members throughout Pacific Iron 2021 ensuring aircraft and cargo arriving to Tinian are free from potential invasive species as the ecosystem on Tinian boasts vibrant plant and some animal life found nowhere else on Earth. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Benjamin Sutton)

    PACAF
    Deterrence
    Readiness
    DFE
    INDOPACOM
    PacificIron

