United States Department of Agriculture biological science technician and K-9 handler Emily Selberg and K-9, Toby, inspect cargo , at the Tinian International Airport, Tinian, July 27, 2021. Selberg and Toby have worked alongside service members daily during Pacific Iron 2021 to ensure aircraft and cargo arriving to Tinian are free from potential invasive species. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Benjamin Sutton)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.21.2021 Date Posted: 08.03.2021 23:26 Photo ID: 6764797 VIRIN: 210721-F-YJ424-1016 Resolution: 5038x6334 Size: 2.61 MB Location: MP Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Environmental protection a top priority during Pacific Iron 21 [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Benjamin Sutton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.