Army Col. Mike Hatfield, commander, 100th Missile Defense Brigade, right, briefs Lt. Gen. Jon A. Jensen, the director of the Army National Guard, in the Missile Defense Element at Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado, July 26, 2021. Jensen visited the 100th Missile Defense Brigade of the Colorado Army National Guard in Colorado Springs to learn more about the unit and its mission to defend the United States and designated areas from long-range ballistic missile attacks. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Zach Sheely)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.26.2021 Date Posted: 08.03.2021 20:49 Photo ID: 6764724 VIRIN: 210726-Z-VX744-0074 Resolution: 6149x4099 Size: 3.59 MB Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, AL, US Hometown: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army National Guard director visits 100th Missile Defense Brigade [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Zach Sheely, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.