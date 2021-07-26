Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army National Guard director visits 100th Missile Defense Brigade [Image 2 of 4]

    Army National Guard director visits 100th Missile Defense Brigade

    COLORADO SPRINGS, AL, UNITED STATES

    07.26.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Zach Sheely 

    100th Missile Defense Brigade (GMD)

    Army Lt. Gen. Jon Jensen, the director of the Army National Guard, right, and Brig. Gen. Laura Clellan, the Adjutant General of Colorado, center, speak with Soldiers in the Missile Defense Element at Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado, July 26, 2021. Jensen visited the 100th Missile Defense Brigade of the Colorado Army National Guard in Colorado Springs to learn more about the unit and its mission to defend the United States and designated areas from long-range ballistic missile attacks. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Zach Sheely)

    Colorado Army National Guard
    Army National Guard
    Director Army National Guard
    Colorado Springs
    100th Missile Defense Brigade
    Lt. Gen. Jon A. Jensen

