Army National Guard director visits 100th Missile Defense Brigade

Army Col. Mike Hatfield, left, briefs Lt. Gen. Jon Jensen, the director of the Army National Guard, center, and Brig. Gen. Laura Clellan, the Adjutant General of Colorado, during a demonstration scenario in the Missile Defense Element at Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado, July 26, 2021. Jensen visited the 100th Missile Defense Brigade of the Colorado Army National Guard in Colorado Springs to learn more about the unit and its mission to defend the United States and designated areas from long-range ballistic missile attacks. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Zach Sheely)

Date Taken: 07.26.2021 Date Posted: 08.03.2021 Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, AL, US