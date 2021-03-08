Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    161st CES readiness training in NC [Image 5 of 5]

    161st CES readiness training in NC

    NEW LONDON, NC, UNITED STATES

    08.03.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Michael Matkin 

    161st Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    Arizona Air National Guard Tech. Sgt. Matthew Matoskey, 161st Civil Engineer Squadron, structures craftsman, utilizes a plasma torch during training in New London, N.C., Aug. 3, 2021. The training provides 161 ARW CES Airmen hands-on experience to ensure mission readiness. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Michael Matkin)

    Date Taken: 08.03.2021
    Date Posted: 08.03.2021 14:25
    Photo ID: 6764071
    VIRIN: 210803-Z-CC902-0006
    Resolution: 4512x3008
    Size: 7.05 MB
    Location: NEW LONDON, NC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 161st CES readiness training in NC [Image 5 of 5], by MSgt Michael Matkin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Airmen
    Civil Engineer Squadron
    CES
    Arizona Air National Guard
    CE
    161 ARW

