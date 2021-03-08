Arizona Air National Guard Staff Sgt. Shane Sanders, 161st Civil Engineer Squadron, structures apprentice, utilizes a metal inert gas welder during training in New London, N.C., Aug. 3, 2021. The training provides 161 ARW CES Airmen hands-on experience to ensure mission readiness. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Michael Matkin)
|Date Taken:
|08.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2021 14:24
|Location:
|NEW LONDON, NC, US
This work, 161st CES readiness training in NC [Image 5 of 5], by MSgt Michael Matkin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
