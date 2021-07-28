Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pinning Ceremony [Image 5 of 5]

    UNITED STATES

    07.28.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Zachary Melvin 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)     

    Sailors assigned to Gerald R Ford (CVN 78) celebrate shipmates following a frocking ceremony for newly advanced senior chief and master chief petty officers, July 28, 2021. Two Ford Sailors were advanced to the rank of master chief petty officer and fourteen Ford Sailors were advanced to the rank of senior chief petty officer. Ford is in port Naval Station Norfolk, preparing for the final Full Ship Shock Trials event. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zachary Melvin)

    Date Taken: 07.28.2021
    Date Posted: 08.03.2021 12:44
    Photo ID: 6763861
    VIRIN: 210728-N-YW264-1018
    Resolution: 5017x3584
    Size: 1.02 MB
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pinning Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Zachary Melvin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    US Navy
    YW264

