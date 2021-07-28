Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Senior Chief / Master Chief Pinning [Image 1 of 5]

    Senior Chief / Master Chief Pinning

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    07.28.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Angel Jaskuloski 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)     

    Senior Chief Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) Osvaldo Delacruz, from Las Cruces, New Mexico, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) air department, is pinned to his current rank by his family members in the ship’s hangar bay, July 29, 2021. Two Ford Sailors were advanced to the rank of master chief petty officer and fourteen Ford Sailors were advanced to the rank of senior chief petty officer. Ford is in port Naval Station Norfolk, preparing for the final Full Ship Shock Trials event. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Angel Thuy Jaskuloski)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.28.2021
    Date Posted: 08.03.2021 12:44
    Photo ID: 6763857
    VIRIN: 210728-N-NO627-1045
    Resolution: 5291x3527
    Size: 1.1 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Senior Chief / Master Chief Pinning [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Angel Jaskuloski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Senior Chief / Master Chief Pinning
    Senior Chief / Master Chief Pinning
    Senior Chief / Master Chief Pinning
    Pinning Ceremony
    Pinning Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    US Navy
    GRF
    Warship 78

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT