Senior Chief Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) Osvaldo Delacruz, from Las Cruces, New Mexico, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) air department, is pinned to his current rank by his family members in the ship’s hangar bay, July 29, 2021. Two Ford Sailors were advanced to the rank of master chief petty officer and fourteen Ford Sailors were advanced to the rank of senior chief petty officer. Ford is in port Naval Station Norfolk, preparing for the final Full Ship Shock Trials event. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Angel Thuy Jaskuloski)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.28.2021 Date Posted: 08.03.2021 12:44 Photo ID: 6763857 VIRIN: 210728-N-NO627-1045 Resolution: 5291x3527 Size: 1.1 MB Location: NORFOLK, VA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Senior Chief / Master Chief Pinning [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Angel Jaskuloski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.