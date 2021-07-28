Senior Chief / Master Chief Pinning

Senior Chief Electrician's Mate (Nuclear) William Smith, from Newhall, California, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) reactor department, is pinned to his current rank by his family members in the ship’s hangar bay, July 29, 2021. Two Ford Sailors were advanced to the rank of master chief petty officer and fourteen Ford Sailors were advanced to the rank of senior chief petty officer. Ford is in port Naval Station Norfolk, preparing for the final Full Ship Shock Trials event. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Gary A. Prill)

