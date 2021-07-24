Military Honors held for crew of World War II B-24 Liberator

Members of the Wyoming Army National Guard present military honors at the memorial service for the crew of Consolidated B-24J Liberator number 42-95559 outside of Casper, Wyo., July 24, 2021. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Stew Dyer)
Date Taken:
|07.24.2021
Date Posted:
|08.03.2021 11:42
