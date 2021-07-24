Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Military Honors held for crew of World War II B-24 Liberator

    Military Honors held for crew of World War II B-24 Liberator

    UNITED STATES

    07.24.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Stewart Dyer 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Wyoming National Guard

    Staff Sgt. Auhsten Buckallew presents military honors at the memorial service for the crew of Consolidated B-24J Liberator number 42-95559 outside of Casper, Wyo., July 24, 2021. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Stew Dyer)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.24.2021
    Date Posted: 08.03.2021 11:23
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military Honors held for crew of World War II B-24 Liberator, by SGT Stewart Dyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Army National Guard

    Wyoming National Guard

