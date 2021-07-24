Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Military Honors held for crew of World War II B-24 Liberator [Image 1 of 7]

    Military Honors held for crew of World War II B-24 Liberator

    UNITED STATES

    07.24.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Stewart Dyer 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Wyoming National Guard

    The memorial stone placed at the site of the Murchison crash site outside Casper, Wyo., in honor of the six crew who lost their lives. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Stew Dyer)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.24.2021
    Date Posted: 08.03.2021 11:22
    Photo ID: 6763765
    VIRIN: 210724-Z-XT787-0092
    Resolution: 1832x1742
    Size: 1.3 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military Honors held for crew of World War II B-24 Liberator [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Stewart Dyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Military Honors held for crew of World War II B-24 Liberator
    Military Honors held for crew of World War II B-24 Liberator
    Military Honors held for crew of World War II B-24 Liberator
    Military Honors held for crew of World War II B-24 Liberator
    Military Honors held for crew of World War II B-24 Liberator
    Military Honors held for crew of World War II B-24 Liberator
    Military Honors held for crew of World War II B-24 Liberator

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Army National Guard

    TAGS

    Memorial
    Honor Guard
    Liberator

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT