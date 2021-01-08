Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    First Army Deputy Commanding General Visits Northern Strike 21 [Image 4 of 4]

    GRAYLING, MI, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2021

    135th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Col. Carrie Perez, commander of the 36th Sustainment Brigade, 36th Infantry Division, Texas Army National Guard, greets U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Bryan Howay, deputy commanding general, First Army Division East, during Northern Strike 21-2 at Camp Grayling Joint Maneuver Training Center, August 1, 2021. Northern Strike, hosted by the Michigan National Guard, provides sustainment brigade and support battalion commanders with a readiness exercise that stresses staff interaction, planning, and decision-making allowing units to practice their core mission of sustainment support in a realistic, constructive simulation environment. Approximately 5,100 participants from various states and countries will converge at Northern Strike 21 between July 31 and August 14, 2021, for training focused on joint command and control, sustainment operations, integrated fires and force protection. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Charles Robertson)

    Date Taken: 08.01.2021
    Date Posted: 08.03.2021 11:22
    Photo ID: 6763747
    VIRIN: 210801-Z-A3550-0004
    Resolution: 1438x1415
    Size: 358.67 KB
    Location: GRAYLING, MI, US 
    Texas Army National Guard
    36th Sustainment Brigade
    36th ID
    Camp Grayling
    First Army Division
    Northern Strike 21

