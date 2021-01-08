First Army Deputy Commanding General Visits Northern Strike 21

U.S. Army Capt. Kayla Gonzales, plans officer assigned to the 36th Sustainment Brigade, 36th Infantry Division, Texas Army National Guard, provides a concept of operations briefing to U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Bryan Howay, deputy commanding general, First Army Division East, during his visit to Northern Strike 21-2 at Camp Grayling Joint Maneuver Training Center, August 1, 2021. Northern Strike, hosted by the Michigan National Guard provides sustainment brigade and support battalion commanders with a readiness exercise that stresses staff interaction, planning, and decision-making allowing units to practice their core mission of sustainment support in a realistic, constructive simulation environment. Approximately 5,100 participants from various states and countries will converge at Northern Strike 21 between July 31 and August 14, 2021, for training focused on joint command and control, sustainment operations, integrated fires and force protection. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Charles Robertson)

