First Army Deputy Commanding General Visits Northern Strike 21

Army Col. Carrie Perez, commander of the 36th Sustainment Brigade, 36th Infantry Division, Texas Army National Guard provides a brief to Brig. Gen. Bryan Howay, Deputy Commanding General, First Army Division East during his visit to the Northern Strike exercise at Camp Grayling Joint Maneuver Training Center, Aug. 1, 2021. Northern Strike is an opportunity to build interoperability with other units and multinational partners while training in realistic multi-domain environments. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Charles Robertson)

