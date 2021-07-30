Carter Hall Conducts RAS

210730-N-NQ285-1271

ARABIAN GULF (July 30, 2021) Amphibious transport dock ship USS San Antonio (LPD 17), left, and fleet replenishment oiler USNS Pecos (T-AO 197) conduct a replenishment-at-sea in the Arabian Gulf, July 30. San Antonio is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sawyer Connally)

Location: ARABIAN GULF