Carter Hall Conducts Medical Training

ARABIAN GULF (July 31, 2021) Information Systems Technician 3rd Class Miguel Williams-Matos, assigned to dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50), practices chest compressions during first aid training in the Arabian Gulf, July 31. Carter Hall is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sawyer Connally)

