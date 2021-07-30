210730-N-NQ285-1375

ARABIAN GULF (July 30, 2021) Sailors assigned to dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) observe a replenishment-at-sea between the amphibious transport dock ship USS San Antonio (LPD 17), back, and fleet replenishment oiler USNS Pecos (T-AO 197), middle, July 30. Carter Hall is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sawyer Connally)

Date Taken: 07.30.2021
Location: ARABIAN GULF
This work, Carter Hall Conducts RAS [Image 4 of 4], by SN Sawyer Connally