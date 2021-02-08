Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Area Support Group - Kuwait promotes incoming deputy director of Public Works

    Area Support Group - Kuwait promotes incoming deputy director of Public Works

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    08.02.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. True Thao 

    Area Support Group - Kuwait

    Maj. Linh P. Ngo, incoming deputy director for Directorate of Public Works delivers remarks during a promotion ceremony at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, Aug. 2, 2021. Ngo, a native of Hanoi, Vietnam expressed his gratitude to everyone who have helped him throughout his personal and military journey. (U..S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. True Thao)

    This work, Area Support Group - Kuwait promotes incoming deputy director of Public Works [Image 3 of 3], by SSG True Thao, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Promotion
    Camp Arifjan
    Area Support Group - Kuwait
    Department of Public Works

