Maj. Linh P. Ngo, incoming deputy director for Directorate of Public Works delivers remarks during a promotion ceremony at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, Aug. 2, 2021. Ngo, a native of Hanoi, Vietnam expressed his gratitude to everyone who have helped him throughout his personal and military journey. (U..S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. True Thao)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.02.2021 Date Posted: 08.03.2021 06:31 Photo ID: 6763516 VIRIN: 210802-A-BW446-1039 Resolution: 4799x3997 Size: 3.54 MB Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW Hometown: HANOI, VN Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Area Support Group - Kuwait promotes incoming deputy director of Public Works [Image 3 of 3], by SSG True Thao, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.