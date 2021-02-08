Maj. Linh P. Ngo, incoming deputy director for Directorate of Public Works delivers remarks during a promotion ceremony at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, Aug. 2, 2021. Ngo, a native of Hanoi, Vietnam expressed his gratitude to everyone who have helped him throughout his personal and military journey. (U..S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. True Thao)
|Date Taken:
|08.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2021 06:31
|Photo ID:
|6763516
|VIRIN:
|210802-A-BW446-1039
|Resolution:
|4799x3997
|Size:
|3.54 MB
|Location:
|CAMP ARIFJAN, KW
|Hometown:
|HANOI, VN
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Area Support Group - Kuwait promotes incoming deputy director of Public Works [Image 3 of 3], by SSG True Thao, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT