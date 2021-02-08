Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Area Support Group - Kuwait promotes incoming deputy director of Public Works [Image 1 of 3]

    Area Support Group - Kuwait promotes incoming deputy director of Public Works

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    08.02.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. True Thao 

    Area Support Group - Kuwait

    Maj. Alex Duffy, outgoing deputy director, Directorate of Public Works, pins on the rank of Major to Capt. Linh P. Ngo, incoming deputy director, DPW during a promotion ceremony at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, Aug. 2, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. True Thao)

    This work, Area Support Group - Kuwait promotes incoming deputy director of Public Works [Image 3 of 3], by SSG True Thao, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Promotion
    Camp Arifjan
    Area Support Group - Kuwait
    Department of Public Works

