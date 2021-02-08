Maj. Alex Duffy, outgoing deputy director, Directorate of Public Works, pins on the rank of Major to Capt. Linh P. Ngo, incoming deputy director, DPW during a promotion ceremony at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, Aug. 2, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. True Thao)
|08.02.2021
|08.03.2021 06:33
|6763514
|210802-A-BW446-1017
|5656x4438
|4.14 MB
|CAMP ARIFJAN, KW
|HANOI, VN
This work, Area Support Group - Kuwait promotes incoming deputy director of Public Works [Image 3 of 3], by SSG True Thao, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
