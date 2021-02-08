Area Support Group - Kuwait promotes incoming deputy director of Public Works

Col. Charles S. Lockwood, commander of Area Support Group - Kuwait, administers the oath of commissioned officers to the newly promoted Maj. Linh P. Ngo, incoming deputy director of Public Works during a promotion ceremony at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, Aug. 2, 2021. DPW is charged with ensuring the stability of installation facilities and environmental practices on all installations throughout the ASG-KU area of operation. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. True Thao)

