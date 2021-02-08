Col. Charles S. Lockwood, commander of Area Support Group - Kuwait, administers the oath of commissioned officers to the newly promoted Maj. Linh P. Ngo, incoming deputy director of Public Works during a promotion ceremony at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, Aug. 2, 2021. DPW is charged with ensuring the stability of installation facilities and environmental practices on all installations throughout the ASG-KU area of operation. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. True Thao)
|Date Taken:
|08.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2021 06:31
|Photo ID:
|6763515
|VIRIN:
|210802-A-BW446-1028
|Resolution:
|6034x4156
|Size:
|4.21 MB
|Location:
|CAMP ARIFJAN, KW
|Hometown:
|HANOI, VN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Area Support Group - Kuwait promotes incoming deputy director of Public Works [Image 3 of 3], by SSG True Thao, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT