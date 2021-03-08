Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Misawa City Students Tour P-8A Poseidon [Image 2 of 5]

    Misawa City Students Tour P-8A Poseidon

    MISAWA, AOMORI, JAPAN

    08.03.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Benjamin Ringers 

    Naval Air Facility Misawa

    210803-N-GR586-1072

    MISAWA, Japan (Aug. 3, 2021) – Lt. Daniel Alcorn-Dominguez, right, and Naval Aircrewman (Operator) 2nd Class Nick Tausendfreund, both assigned to the "Red Lancers" of Patrol Squadron (VP) 10, give a tour of a P-8A Poseidon to students from various junior high schools in the Misawa City area. VP-10 is currently deployed to NAF Misawa, Japan conducting maritime patrol and reconnaissance and theater outreach operations within U.S. 7th Fleet (C7F) area of operations in support of Commander, Task Force 72, C7F, and U.S. Indo-Pacific Command objectives throughout the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Benjamin Ringers)

