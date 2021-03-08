Misawa City Students Tour P-8A Poseidon

210803-N-GR586-1006
MISAWA, Japan (Aug. 3, 2021) – Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 1st Class Adam Harless, assigned to Naval Air Facility (NAF) Misawa, speaks with students from various junior high schools in the Misawa City area before touring a P-8A Poseidon. NAF Misawa provides aviation and ground logistics support and services to all permanent and transient U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps forces in Northern Japan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Benjamin Ringers)
