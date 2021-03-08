Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Misawa City Students Tour P-8A Poseidon [Image 1 of 5]

    Misawa City Students Tour P-8A Poseidon

    MISAWA, AOMORI, JAPAN

    08.03.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Benjamin Ringers 

    Naval Air Facility Misawa

    210803-N-GR586-1006

    MISAWA, Japan (Aug. 3, 2021) – Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 1st Class Adam Harless, assigned to Naval Air Facility (NAF) Misawa, speaks with students from various junior high schools in the Misawa City area before touring a P-8A Poseidon. NAF Misawa provides aviation and ground logistics support and services to all permanent and transient U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps forces in Northern Japan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Benjamin Ringers)

