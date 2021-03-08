Misawa City Students Tour P-8A Poseidon

210803-N-GR586-1104



MISAWA, Japan (Aug. 3, 2021) – Lt. Cmdr. Darin Wilcken, assigned to the "Red Lancers" of Patrol Squadron (VP) 10, gives a tour of a P-8A Poseidon to students from various junior high schools in the Misawa City area. VP-10 is currently deployed to NAF Misawa, Japan conducting maritime patrol and reconnaissance and theater outreach operations within U.S. 7th Fleet (C7F) area of operations in support of Commander, Task Force 72, C7F, and U.S. Indo-Pacific Command objectives throughout the region. (Photo edited due to security concerns) (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Benjamin Ringers)

Date Taken: 08.03.2021. Location: MISAWA, AOMORI, JP. Photo by PO3 Benjamin Ringers.