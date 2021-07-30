Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RPA crew members judge UAS competition for STEM [Image 4 of 5]

    RPA crew members judge UAS competition for STEM

    OSHKOSH, WI, UNITED STATES

    07.30.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Miranda Mahoney 

    Air Force Special Operations Command Public Affairs

    High school students prepare their Unmanned Aircraft System for take-off during a UAS competition for Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics at Wittman Regional Airport, Wis., July 30, 2021. STEM is a curriculum driven by problem-solving, discovery and exploratory learning, enabling students to find solutions to different situations through hands-on learning. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Miranda Mahoney)

