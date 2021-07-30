High school students prepare their Unmanned Aircraft System for take-off during a UAS competition for Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics at Wittman Regional Airport, Wis., July 30, 2021. STEM is a curriculum driven by problem-solving, discovery and exploratory learning, enabling students to find solutions to different situations through hands-on learning. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Miranda Mahoney)
|Date Taken:
|07.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.02.2021 20:53
|Photo ID:
|6763104
|VIRIN:
|210730-F-HK519-1219
|Resolution:
|7870x5387
|Size:
|4.83 MB
|Location:
|OSHKOSH, WI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, RPA crew members judge UAS competition for STEM [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Miranda Mahoney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
