An Air Force Special Operations Command MQ-9 Reaper sensor operator judges members of the Civil Air Patrol on their Unmanned Aircraft System skills during a UAS high school competition for Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics at Wittman Regional Airport, Wis., July 30, 2021. STEM allows students to collaborate, communicate and think critically in order to solve problems, just as AFSOC Airmen do on a daily basis. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Miranda Mahoney)
|Date Taken:
|07.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.02.2021 20:52
|Photo ID:
|6763101
|VIRIN:
|210730-F-HK519-1177
|Resolution:
|5834x3923
|Size:
|1.84 MB
|Location:
|OSHKOSH, WI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, RPA crew members judge UAS competition for STEM [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Miranda Mahoney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT