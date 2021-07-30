Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RPA crew members judge UAS competition for STEM [Image 1 of 5]

    RPA crew members judge UAS competition for STEM

    OSHKOSH, WI, UNITED STATES

    07.30.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Miranda Mahoney 

    Air Force Special Operations Command Public Affairs

    An Air Force Special Operations Command MQ-9 Reaper sensor operator judges members of the Civil Air Patrol on their Unmanned Aircraft System skills during a UAS high school competition for Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics at Wittman Regional Airport, Wis., July 30, 2021. STEM allows students to collaborate, communicate and think critically in order to solve problems, just as AFSOC Airmen do on a daily basis. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Miranda Mahoney)

