RPA crew members judge UAS competition for STEM

Members of the Civil Air Patrol prepare their Unmanned Aircraft System for flight during a UAS high school competition for Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics at Wittman Regional Airport, Wis., July 30, 2021. STEM is a curriculum driven by problem-solving, discovery and exploratory learning, enabling students to find solutions to different situations through hands-on learning. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Miranda Mahoney)

