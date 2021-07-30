RPA crew members judge UAS competition for STEM

Members of the Civil Air Patrol prepare their Unmanned Aircraft System for flight during a UAS high school competition for Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics at Wittman Regional Airport, Wis., July 30, 2021. STEM is a curriculum driven by problem-solving, discovery and exploratory learning, enabling students to find solutions to different situations through hands-on learning. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Miranda Mahoney)
