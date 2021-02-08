John Tien, the Deputy Secretary of Homeland Security, presents the crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Robert Ward a synthetic drug bust decal at Sector Los Angeles/Long Beach, August 2, 2021.







Tien visited Department of Homeland Security and port leaders in Southern California, to discuss priorities, objectives, and major initiatives and technology in the largest and most economically vital port complex in the United States.







U.S. Coast Guard photos by Petty Officer 1st Class Richard W. Brahm.

Date Taken: 08.02.2021
Coast Guard breaks ground on new cutter support facility at Base Los Angeles/Long Beach