    Coast Guard breaks ground on new cutter support facility at Base Los Angeles/Long Beach

    Coast Guard breaks ground on new cutter support facility at Base Los Angeles/Long Beach

    UNITED STATES

    08.02.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Richard Brahm 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 11 PADET Los Angeles

    John Tien, the Deputy Secretary of Homeland Security, presents the crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Robert Ward a synthetic drug bust decal at Sector Los Angeles/Long Beach, August 2, 2021.



    Tien visited Department of Homeland Security and port leaders in Southern California, to discuss priorities, objectives, and major initiatives and technology in the largest and most economically vital port complex in the United States.



    U.S. Coast Guard photos by Petty Officer 1st Class Richard W. Brahm.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard breaks ground on new cutter support facility at Base Los Angeles/Long Beach, by PO1 Richard Brahm, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USCG
    Coast Guard
    DHS
    Base Los Angeles Long Beach
    John Tien

