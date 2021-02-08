A U.S. Army CH-47F Chinook helicopter from the California Army National Guard’s Army Aviation Support Facility in Stockton, California, performs a high altitude pinnacle landing on Mt. Whitney in Inyo County, July 27, 2021, to rescue three hikers who were stranded above 12,600 ft. overnight with little to no supplies. The mission was flown in support of Inyo County Sheriff’s Office via the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services. (Photo courtesy Jaime Peske)
|Date Taken:
|08.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.02.2021 19:22
|Photo ID:
|6763003
|VIRIN:
|210727-Z-A3568-2002
|Resolution:
|1536x2048
|Size:
|578.5 KB
|Location:
|INYO COUNTY, CA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
Chinook crew rescues three from Mt. Whitney
