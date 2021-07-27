Chinook crew rescues three from Mt. Whitney

Three rescued hikers, a search and rescue team, and members of a U.S. Army CH-47F Chinook helicopter crew from the California Army National Guard’s Army Aviation Support Facility in Stockton, California, take a photo together on their way to Bishop Airport after the successful rescue near the final base camp of Mt. Whitney in Inyo County, July 27, 2021. The hikers were stranded above 12,600 ft. overnight with few supplies. The mission was flown in support of Inyo County Sheriff’s Office via the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services. (U.S. Air National Guard photo)

