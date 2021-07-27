Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chinook crew rescues three from Mt. Whitney [Image 4 of 4]

    Chinook crew rescues three from Mt. Whitney

    INYO COUNTY, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.27.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    California National Guard   

    Three rescued hikers, a search and rescue team, and members of a U.S. Army CH-47F Chinook helicopter crew from the California Army National Guard’s Army Aviation Support Facility in Stockton, California, take a photo together on their way to Bishop Airport after the successful rescue near the final base camp of Mt. Whitney in Inyo County, July 27, 2021. The hikers were stranded above 12,600 ft. overnight with few supplies. The mission was flown in support of Inyo County Sheriff’s Office via the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services. (U.S. Air National Guard photo)

