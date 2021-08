Chinook crew rescues three from Mt. Whitney

A U.S. Army CH-47F Chinook helicopter from the California Army National Guard’s Army Aviation Support Facility in Stockton, California, flies near Mt. Whitney in Inyo County, July 27, 2021, during a search and rescue mission for three hikers who were stranded above 12,600 ft. overnight with little to no supplies. The mission was flown in support of Inyo County Sheriff’s Office via the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services. (U.S. Air National Guard photo)

