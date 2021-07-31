AFA President visits Eielson during Arctic Lightning Airshow

U.S. Air Force Col. David Berkland, 354th Fighter Wing commander, and retired U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Bruce “Orville” Wright, Air Force Association president, pose for a photo next to an F-35A Lightning II during the Arctic Lightning Airshow at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, July 31, 2021. U.S. Air Force Gen. David A. Krumm, 11th Air Force commander, invited Wright to the event as a way to connect him with the Airmen he represents. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Beaux Hebert)

