U.S. Air Force Col. David Berkland, 354th Fighter Wing commander, talks about the F-35A Lightning II fifth-generation fighter aircraft to retired U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Bruce “Orville” Wright, Air Force Association president, during the Arctic Lightning Airshow at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, July 31, 2021. The AFA’s mission is to promote dominant U.S. Air and Space Forces as the foundation of a strong National Defense; to honor and support our Airmen, Guardians, and their Families; and to remember and respect our enduring Heritage. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Beaux Hebert)
|Date Taken:
|07.31.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.02.2021 18:40
|Photo ID:
|6762952
|VIRIN:
|210731-F-RQ072-1290
|Resolution:
|5325x3694
|Size:
|1.16 MB
|Location:
|EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
AFA President visits Eielson during Arctic Lightning Airshow
