    AFA President visits Eielson during Arctic Lightning Airshow [Image 1 of 2]

    AFA President visits Eielson during Arctic Lightning Airshow

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Beaux Hebert 

    354th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. David Berkland, 354th Fighter Wing commander, talks about the F-35A Lightning II fifth-generation fighter aircraft to retired U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Bruce “Orville” Wright, Air Force Association president, during the Arctic Lightning Airshow at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, July 31, 2021. The AFA’s mission is to promote dominant U.S. Air and Space Forces as the foundation of a strong National Defense; to honor and support our Airmen, Guardians, and their Families; and to remember and respect our enduring Heritage. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Beaux Hebert)

    Date Taken: 07.31.2021
    Date Posted: 08.02.2021 18:40
    Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US 
    Eielson Air Force Base
    354th Fighter Wing

