Senior Airman Wyatt Jackson, 66th Rescue Squadron Aircrew Flight Equipment (RQS/AFE) specialist, inspects equipment for aircrew use during Red Flag 21-3 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, July 20, 2021. The 66th RQS/AFE specialists operate various types of test equipment such as oxygen and leakage testers. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Bailee A. Darbasie)
|Date Taken:
|07.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.02.2021 18:58
|Photo ID:
|6762953
|VIRIN:
|210720-F-FM571-0013
|Resolution:
|4077x2621
|Size:
|649.74 KB
|Location:
|NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 66th RQS/AFE supports Red Flag 21-3 [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Bailee Darbasie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
