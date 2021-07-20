Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    66th RQS/AFE supports Red Flag 21-3 [Image 4 of 4]

    66th RQS/AFE supports Red Flag 21-3

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, UNITED STATES

    07.20.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Bailee Darbasie 

    Nellis AFB Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Wyatt Jackson, 66th Rescue Squadron Aircrew Flight Equipment (RQS/AFE) specialist, inspects equipment for aircrew use during Red Flag 21-3 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, July 20, 2021. The 66th RQS/AFE specialists operate various types of test equipment such as oxygen and leakage testers. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Bailee A. Darbasie)

    Date Taken: 07.20.2021
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 66th RQS/AFE supports Red Flag 21-3 [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Bailee Darbasie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Red Flag
    Nellis AFB
    AFE
    66 RQS
    RFNAFB

