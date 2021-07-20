Senior Airman Wyatt Jackson, 66th Rescue Squadron Aircrew Flight Equipment (RQS/AFE) specialist, inspects equipment for aircrew use during Red Flag 21-3 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, July 20, 2021. The 66th RQS/AFE specialists operate various types of test equipment such as oxygen and leakage testers. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Bailee A. Darbasie)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.20.2021 Date Posted: 08.02.2021 18:58 Photo ID: 6762953 VIRIN: 210720-F-FM571-0013 Resolution: 4077x2621 Size: 649.74 KB Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 66th RQS/AFE supports Red Flag 21-3 [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Bailee Darbasie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.